DEPTH CHART

THE SKINNY

The Badgers have one of the conference’s top tight ends returning in Jake Ferguson, but not much is known about the players behind him. Injuries ravaged the tight end room last season, to the point UW coaches moved Cormac Sampson from the offense line back to tight end. Ferguson played the second-most snaps on the team offensively, but his production as a receiver slipped at times. Playing less and being more rested may help him make more of an impact in the passing game, which means another tight end must take on more responsibility. Hayden Rucci, Gabe Lloyd and freshman Cam Large are all candidates for reps behind Ferguson, and with how often the Badgers employ two-tight-end sets, the No. 2 tight end role is an important one.