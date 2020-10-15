DEPTH CHART
Projected starter; Ht.; Wt.; Yr.; Hometown
84 | Jake Ferguson; 6-5; 246; Jr.; Madison
Backups
87 | Hayden Rucci; 6-4; 250; Fr.; Lititz, Penn.
46 | Gabe Lloyd; 6-4; 231; Sr.; Green Bay
49 | Cam Large; 6-3; 257; Fr.; Pomfret, Conn.
The rest
41 | Jack Eschenbach; 6-6; 224; So.; Downers Grove, Ill.
85 | Clay Cundiff; 6-3; 251; Fr.; Wichita, Kan.
48 | Cole Dakovich; 6-5; 252; Fr.; Waukesha
42 | Jaylan Franklin; 6-4; 222; So.; Brownstown, Mich.
THE SKINNY
The Badgers have one of the conference’s top tight ends returning in Jake Ferguson, but not much is known about the players behind him. Injuries ravaged the tight end room last season, to the point UW coaches moved Cormac Sampson from the offense line back to tight end. Ferguson played the second-most snaps on the team offensively, but his production as a receiver slipped at times. Playing less and being more rested may help him make more of an impact in the passing game, which means another tight end must take on more responsibility. Hayden Rucci, Gabe Lloyd and freshman Cam Large are all candidates for reps behind Ferguson, and with how often the Badgers employ two-tight-end sets, the No. 2 tight end role is an important one.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Two or three of the young tight ends take a big step forward, and a fresh Ferguson becomes a consistent matchup problem for opponents in the middle of the field. The tight end group continues its success blocking on the edge, which is vital to UW’s running game, and establishes some depth.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Blocking slips as the young players find their footing in a conference-only schedule, affecting each facet of the offense. As a reliable blocker, Ferguson is kept on the line more often and is available to throw to less. Another quiet year at the position.
THE NUMBER
0 | Catches for tight ends not named Jake Ferguson in 2019.
