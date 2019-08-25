DEPTH CHART
Projected starters
84 | Jake Ferguson (above); 6-5; 246; So.; Madison
85 | Zander Neuville; 6-5;-252; Sr.; Waupaca
Backup
86 | Luke Benzschawel; 6-6; 276; Jr.; Grafton
The rest
30 | Coy Wanner; 6-3; 236; So.; Green Bay
87 | Hayden Rucci; 6-4; 250; Fr.; Lititz, Pa.
85 | Clay Cundiff; 6-3; 251; Fr.; Wichita, Kan.
41 | Jack Eschenbach; 6-6; 224; Fr.; Downers Grove, Ill
*46 | Gabe Lloyd; 6-4; 231; Jr.; Green Bay
*Out for season due to injury
THE SKINNY
Jake Ferguson is coming off a promising redshirt freshman season in which he ranked second on the team in catches (36), receiving yards (456) and receiving touchdowns (4). He bailed UW out on third down often last year and has all the tools for a breakout season in 2019. Zander Neuville was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but it remains to be seen how much he will play as he works his way back from a knee injury that ended his 2018 season. Luke Benzschawel earned more snaps over the second half of last year and should play a key role as a blocking tight end. There isn’t much depth beyond those three at the moment. The departure of Kyle Penniston hurts, even if he didn’t see all that much playing time down the stretch last season.
GLASS-IS-HALF-FULL FORECAST
Ferguson continues to steadily improve as a blocker and emerges into one of the best receiving threats at tight end in the Big Ten and even the country. Ferguson, Neuville and Benzschawel remain healthy throughout the entire season, and one of the true freshmen at the position — Hayden Rucci or Clay Cundiff — provides some unexpected depth.
GLASS-IS-HALF-EMPTY FORECAST
Ferguson remains solid but not spectacular, Neuville struggles in his return from injury and Benzschawel can’t quite provide what Neuville did from a blocking perspective in years past. None of the other young tight ends are quite ready to contribute, and Gabe Lloyd’s season-ending injury turns out to be a big loss for the position.
THE NUMBER
16 | Jake Ferguson’s 36 catches and 456 receiving yards last season were the most for a UW freshman in 16 years. Both Brandon Williams and Jonathan Orr produced more as freshmen in 2002.