TIGHT END
TIGHT END

Monroe-vs-Madison-Edgewood-Wisconsin-high-school-football-07-I4R_0005-10152021203859 (copy)

Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves

Number of players: 1

Who are they: JT Seagreaves (Monroe, Wisconsin)

Quick analysis: Seagreaves impressed Badgers coaches at camps this summer and shot up their tight end list to the point he was the only one they chose to take in the class. The athleticism the 6-6 prospect possesses is undeniable, and he uses it on the football field, basketball court and on the track as a sprinter. The first-team AP all-state pick adds more depth and competition to a group that has recruited well in recent cycles, but he may take some time to learn the position after playing running back, H-back and defensive line in high school.

Mickey Turner’s thoughts on Seagreaves: "I don't think he'll struggle physically to catch up. He's got the natural speed and explosiveness. He'll keep filling out and get a little stronger, but he's not too far off there. And then mentally, he's extremely smart. So it's kind of how fast can you pick up that playbook. ... He's not some guy where he's super raw and it's gonna take a couple years. I think (he'll contribute) as quick as he progresses."

