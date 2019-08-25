Locked in: Jimmy Graham (above), Robert Tonyan, Jace Sternberger.
On the bubble: Marcedes Lewis.
Not happenin’, Cap’n: Evan Baylis, Pharoah McKever.
Number of roster spots: 4
It’s hard to imagine the team would move on from Lewis given Tonyan and Sternberger’s inexperience, but he is 35 years old and one-dimensional. Clearly the Packers are counting on Graham to regain his previous form and for Tonyan to make a huge leap in his second full season. Sternberger missed most of camp with a concussion sustained during joint practices with the Houston Texans, and he basically has one year of true college experience. How can he be expected to have an impact as a rookie? This could be a spot where the No. 4 tight end will be found on the waiver wire.