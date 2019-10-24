When Packers coach Matt LaFleur puts together his offensive game plan, it usually starts with looking at the opposing defense and identifying weaknesses. Assuming Chiefs coach Andy Reid does the same, you can bet he watched the film of the Packers’ 42-24 win over Oakland last week and made getting all-pro tight end Travis Kelce (above) the ball early and often a priority in his plan. The Raiders’ three tight ends combined for 11 receptions for 172 yards and three touchdowns, finding wide swaths of grass open for their pass-catching enjoyment.
“Typically, when you look at the opposition, you're always looking for holes. How can we manipulate maybe some of the rules within their coverages? How can we get guys wide open?” LaFleur explained. “To Oakland's credit, they were able to do that. Some of that was self-inflicted with mistakes made on the back end or whatever. But, yeah, there's a lot to get corrected.”
Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine acknowledged as much, but if safety Darnell Savage returns from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the past two games, that should help. Nevertheless, given how vital Kelce is to what the Chiefs do — he comes in leading Kansas City in receptions (38) and receiving yards (541) — the Packers had better have more than just Savage as their answer.
“Some things we certainly need to get fixed,” Pettine said. “There were unforced errors on our part from a communication standpoint. But also give them credit. Obviously looking this week, that’s one of the better tight ends in the league, so we certainly have to be much better in that department.”