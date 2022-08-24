TIGHT END (4 or 5)

Locks: Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan (above), Josiah Deguara
Looking good: Tyler Davis
On the bubble: Alizé Mack, Sal Cannella, Nate Becker
Davis’ involvement in a pair of turnover plays in the first two preseason games — an interception that ricocheted off his hands at San Francisco and a fumble (which perhaps should have been ruled incomplete) against New Orleans — has created a public perception that he’s going to get cut, and there’s no denying those two plays (coupled with some pre-snap penalties in practice and some blocking issues in games) haven’t been a good look for him. Nevertheless, he's still a scratching-the-surface player who was a college quarterback not too long ago, and he’s also a core special-teams player who coordinator Rich Bisaccia likes in that role. With the release of Dominique Dafney earlier in camp, it’s hard to see Gutekunst moving on from Davis.
“(You can’t) let plays like that really drag you down too much. Obviously, it’s just a great lesson for life,” Davis said. “Sometimes, stuff happens. Unfortunately, it’s happened to me, and you just put your head down and keep moving forward and keep working.”