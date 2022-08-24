TIGHT END (4 or 5)

Davis’ involvement in a pair of turnover plays in the first two preseason games — an interception that ricocheted off his hands at San Francisco and a fumble (which perhaps should have been ruled incomplete) against New Orleans — has created a public perception that he’s going to get cut, and there’s no denying those two plays (coupled with some pre-snap penalties in practice and some blocking issues in games) haven’t been a good look for him. Nevertheless, he's still a scratching-the-surface player who was a college quarterback not too long ago, and he’s also a core special-teams player who coordinator Rich Bisaccia likes in that role. With the release of Dominique Dafney earlier in camp, it’s hard to see Gutekunst moving on from Davis.