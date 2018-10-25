Our beautiful home, the state of Wisconsin, is being devoured by corrupt politicians and greedy billionaires. Our education is being defunded, our natural resources are being poisoned, our infrastructure is crumbling and our elections are in question. Wisconsin needs a change. We need to save our great state. It will take a bold vision and leadership based on integrity and compassion. This is why I, Tiffany Anderson, am running for lieutenant governor for the state of Wisconsin. I am running on the Green Party ticket with gubernatorial candidate Michael White. We are asking for your consideration and your vote on Nov. 6.
As lieutenant governor, I will bring a pragmatic and compassionate perspective that our state desperately needs. As a woman struggling in an economy that is rigged for the wealthy and against everyday working people, I understand what the citizens of Wisconsin are feeling. I understand the difficulty of paying student loans, finding decent housing and affording health care. It is getting harder and harder to maintain a reasonable standard of living with stagnant wages and increasing costs. As a staffing professional, I see people every day trying to survive in an unproductive Wisconsin economy. This needs to change. Wisconsin needs to work for the people and stop lining the pockets of the wealthy and powerful who can afford to play with the corrupt politicians in this state. Wisconsin’s priorities need to change.
I will bring a progressive plan to make education a priority in this state. I will make sure K-12 education is fully funded and institute a fair funding formula to ensure an equal opportunity of education for all students in Wisconsin instead of one based on the income of the community. I will also establish and work toward a goal of tuition-free secondary education for all of Wisconsin, including an immediate transition to tuition-free technical, vocational, and two-year colleges.
Marijuana needs to be legalized in the state of Wisconsin and our prisons cleared of anyone with nonviolent cannabis-related charges. It’s not just a matter of social justice and personal freedom but it provides medical and economic benefits. Legalization of marijuana will also create new sustainable jobs, grow our economy and allow the state another form of tax revenue that will support social programs, infrastructure and education.
I will ensure that public land, water and other natural resources are held in trust for the public and used for the common good. I will stop giving our natural resources to companies such as Foxconn that seek to profit from them without regard to how it impacts our environment. I will also work toward statewide energy independence and promote energy research to bring Wisconsin closer to a self-sustaining energy system.
Wisconsin needs a health care system that works for the people instead of insurance and pharmaceutical companies. I will fight for a BadgerCare-for-all system so that everyone has access to medical treatments and prescriptions regardless of their employment or income.
There are more issues that I would like to discuss with the people of Wisconsin, including electoral reform, increasing the minimum wage, and investment in infrastructure. To learn more about my positions and campaign, please visit my Facebook page or email me at tiffanyanderson4wiltgov@gmail.com.
Tiffany Anderson is the Green Party candidate for Wisconsin lieutenant governor.