Ian Phebus, jr., Waunakee — He placed fifth in the shot put (47 feet, 1½ inches) and seventh in the discus (136-3) at the Madison Memorial sectional. Phebus is one of two qualifiers for the Madison Memorial sectional, the other being Holmen's Griffin Banks, who return this season.

Amos Weber, sr., Lodi — Weber placed ninth in the discus at sectionals with a toss of 116-0. He's among a strong field of throwers from the Whitewater sectonal who return. Platteville senior Devin Digman won the sectional (141-08) as a junior and finished third at state (150-10). Also returning is Ryan Norton of River Valley, who finished fourth at sectionals (135-04) and fifth at state (148-05).

Aidan Grob, sr., Sun Prairie — He came in sixth (46-5½) at the Beloit Memorial sectional. Of the eight throwers from the Beloit sectional, six are returning this season — including Grob.