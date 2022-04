Miranda Manghera, sr., DeForest — Was the 12th-place finisher in the Division 1 discus, with the tape on her best throw measuring 94-8.

Ella Puls, sr., Lodi — Took 11th in the Division 2 shot put (36-3) and also is among a strong core of returnees for the Blue Devils' eighth-place 1,600 relay that also includes seniors Dylann Harrington, Norah Lee and Holly Jelinek and junior Lexi Meek.

Madilyn Vander Sanden, jr., Middleton — Took 15th in the Division 1 shot put with her best throw of 33-10¼.