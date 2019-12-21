2. ‘THRIVE, NOT SURVIVE’

Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine (above) was uttering some not-suitable-for-work — well, unless your office is an NFL sideline — expletives both at the end of last week’s win over the Chicago Bears and during the final play before the half.

“I don’t think I can necessarily share them,” Pettine replied with a laugh when asked what thoughts went through is mind while his defensive backs were lateralling the ball all over the yard after Alexander’s second interception of the season just before halftime and while the Bears were on the verge of forcing overtime on their wild, last-second desperation play at the end of the game.

While Pettine chalked the end-of-half hijinks up to young, aggressive players taking their approach a few steps too far — “Hopefully, they learned from it,” Pettine said — it was the end-of-the-game scenario that bothered him more. Even though the Bears came up a few yards shy of their miracle finish — to be fair, Chicago also would have needed a successful two-point conversion to force OT — Pettine said it was proof that his guys need to be more focused late in games and apply a knockout punch, even if the inconsistent offense doesn’t do its part.

“Obviously, we weren’t happy with how the game ended. It shouldn’t have come down to that,” Pettine said. “But those type of situations, that’s where we have to improve. There’s been a little bit more emphasis this week as well. Those end-of-game things, we use the phrase, ‘We want to thrive, not survive’ — and we survived. That’s something we have to execute it better and we have to coach it better. That certainly is a point of emphasis this week.”

