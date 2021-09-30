THREE KEYS FOR THE WOLVERINES

1. Quick throws: UW’s linebackers and defensive linemen are getting pressure, and fast, on opposing quarterbacks. With delayed blitzes and stunts up front, quarterbacks don’t have time to sit in the pocket and wait. That’s by design, but opponents can game plan for it with quick passes to the outside, like Notre Dame did. The Wolverines need QB Cade McNamara to get rid of the ball quickly, whether they’re deep down the field to give a receiver a chance for a big play or a pass interference, or underneath to move the chains.

2. Force LBs to cover: The one nit-pick with the Badgers front seven is that the linebacker corps can be vulnerable against the pass because so often they’re faking rushes or playing close to the line. That can surrender some windows in the intermediate areas of the field, and it’s in these spaces that the Wolverines need to attack, particularly with their depth at tight end. Michigan has taken advantage of teams keeping too many big bodies on the field when it deploys 12 or 13 personnel, and the Wolverines should try to make the Badgers linebackers cover space in the passing game when possible.

3. Continue protecting the ball: UW’s offensive struggles add more importance to the defense’s goal of creating turnovers. The defense is trying to give the offense as many chances as it can to get points on the board. Michigan hasn’t lost a turnover this season, a crucial element to its 4-0 start. Michigan ball carriers have fumbled three times, but the Wolverines have recovered all three. Keep up that against the Badgers and you reduce UW’s already razor thin margin for error on offense.