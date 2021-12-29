THREE KEYS FOR THE SUN DEVILS

1. Help Daniels extend plays: One of the few things the Badgers’ defense has struggled with during Jim Leonhard’s tenure as defensive coordinator is mobile quarterbacks who use their athleticism to extend passing plays, not just run the ball. UW likes to send pressure with its inside linebackers, but its defense can be hurt when those blitzes are picked up or thwarted by a quarterback moving out of the pocket. ASU quarterback Jayden Daniels can do those things, and he’s shown an impressive ability to get throws off just before contact. The Sun Devils must help him do those things by leaving in a running back or tight end to help against blitzers or rolling the pocket to change the angles UW rushers must take.

2. Make Mertz beat you: ASU's defense was third in the Pac-12 and No. 32 in the FBS in allowing 129.3 yards rushing per game, so stopping the run already was high on its priority list. But slowing down Braelon Allen and UW’s rushing attack (215.4 yards per game, No. 14 in FBS) is imperative. UW rushed for an average of 277.6 yards in its wins and 90.8 yards in its losses. Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz hasn’t shown the consistent ability to win games with his arm when a defense loads the box. ASU will be without its top two cornerbacks but still should force UW to throw.

3. Adjust for losses: The Sun Devils will play the Badgers without their top two cornerbacks and top two running backs. The tailback situation is more concerning because ASU runs the ball on just less than 62% of its plays and Rachaad White — who opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft — was the team’s best player. ASU can’t expect to run the same schemes it has throughout the season without the talents of White and No. 2 rusher Deamonte Tayanum. ASU has to be creative, whether that means using Daniels as a designed rusher even more or leaning more on the pass game.