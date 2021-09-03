THREE KEYS FOR THE NITTANY LIONS

1. Attack deep

UW’s secondary is experienced, but it doesn’t have the top-end speed that other units around the country will. With receivers like Dotson — a proven deep threat who had 23 of his 53 catches over 10 yards down the field last season, per Pro Football Focus — the Nittany Lions need to challenge the secondary to keep up down the field. The Badgers had trouble not fouling in those situations last season, so even an incomplete pass could result in 15 yards and a first down.

2. Protect Clifford

Getting receivers down the field for deep shots takes time, and UW’s defense did well for most of last season not allowing quarterbacks to get comfortable in the pocket. Three new offensive line starters on the inside, including a rotation at left guard, will have to find a way to hold up against Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s aggressive front seven. Both tackles from last season are back, which should help protect the edges, but Clifford won’t have time to read the field if the pocket is collapsing inside.

3. Pressure without blitzing

This might be the toughest goal to accomplish, but Mertz’s first season as a starter last season showed that blitzing him is not a sound strategy. Mertz had six of his nine touchdowns and an NFL QB rating of 110.3 against blitzes in 2020 — nearly 50 points higher than his NFL rating when not blitzed, per Pro Football Focus. In 73 drop-backs against the blitz, he was only sacked nine times, essentially a 12% clip. Penn State should keep its second and third levels out of the pass rush and focused on closing passing windows.