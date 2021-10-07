THREE KEYS FOR THE ILLINI

1. Feed Williams: Isaiah Williams is a supremely talented player for Illinois, one UW hasn’t seen much of this season. His quickness and agility on the edge allow him to make plays that don’t appear to be there on first glance. UW is strongest in its front and will slow the Illini rushing attack, so getting Williams the ball in the flats and letting him try to create yards after the catch may be the smartest plan of attack.
2. Blitz heavily: Owen Carney Jr. is a handful for the Badgers to deal with as an edge rusher, but Michigan was able to grind the UW offense to a halt with well-timed blitzes last week. The Wolverines blitzed on 10 of 30 dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and tallied six sacks. Illinois should consider using its defensive backs as blitzers as well. UW had trouble identifying them and getting them blocked against Michigan.
3. Win the special teams battle: UW’s special teams have hurt the cause over the past two weeks, and Illinois would be wise not to return the favor. While field-goal kicking and punting used to be where the Badgers settled for less than average, they have been executing kickoffs correctly and fielding punts this season. Illinois must not give up possessions or field position with errors on special teams to pull off the mini upset. Remember, Illinois downed a then-undefeated UW team in 2019 with a pressure-packed 39-yard field goal.