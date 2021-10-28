THREE KEYS FOR THE HAWKEYES

1. Blitz defensive backs: The Hawkeyes had extra time to review what works well against the Badgers because of their bye week. That studying likely will show UW’s issues in picking up blitzes from defensive backs.
Michigan safety Daxton Hill crushed UW quarterback Graham Mertz with a third-quarter sack that knocked Mertz out of the game. Purdue cornerback Jamari Brown notched a strip-sack off a blitz and that turned into a touchdown for the Boilermakers, the last points they scored in the game.
Iowa blitzes at a tick above average rate, about 28% of opponents' passing plays, but it would be wise to send that pressure from the edges with defensive backs.
2. Bootleg less: This seems like counterintuitive advice because the play-action, bootleg pass is a staple of the Iowa offense and one could argue that quarterback Spencer Petras is at his best on these plays. But if a newspaper reporter knows that, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard knows it, too.
UW’s linebackers have been effective looping in from the edges or going from between the tackles and curling around the edge to get pressure on quarterbacks. Leonhard will scheme blitzes to attack the edges or at least keep a player aware of bootlegs each play.
Petras is going to need to win from the pocket to beat the Badgers’ defense.
3. Mix in deep throws: Speaking of Petras, he’ll have to take a chance or two to help his offense against UW.
Through seven games, 44% of his passes beyond the line of scrimmage have been between 0-10 yards and over the middle of the field. These typically are easy throws, but the Badgers have done well against them under Leonhard and picked off Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell twice on such attempts.
One of the few weaknesses of the Badgers’ defense has been shots down the field, and Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette burned UW for two touchdowns on those throws last season. Smith-Marsette is now on the Minnesota Vikings, and none of the Iowa receivers has shown his big-play ability. But the Hawkeyes still have to try to create a chunk play or two.