THREE KEYS FOR THE GOPHERS

1. Tackle Braelon Allen: This sounds obvious, but the seven consecutive teams that have allowed Allen to rush for more than 100 yards all had trouble bringing down the Badgers’ star freshman tailback. Allen is clearly not 100%, as he’s been slow to get up after tackles and dealing with some lower-body injuries as his role has increased, but the Gophers must wrap up after contact and attack him low.

Watch both of Allen’s long touchdown runs last week and you’ll defenders bounce off him because they don’t follow their initial contact by holding onto Allen, and others trying to bring him down around his shoulders, which his tremendous upper-body strength prevents. PFF credits Allen with 706 yards after contact and 36 missed tackles forced this season.

2. Attack with deep crossers early: The Big Ten isn’t known as a copy-cat conference because each program’s identity on offense has its own merits. But the Gophers should try to take a page out of Nebraska’s playbook and attack with deep crossing routes. Those plays were effective against UW’s defense for much of the game and took advantage of the Badgers’ lack of top-end speed in the secondary.

Minnesota receivers Chris Autman-Bell, Mike Stephens-Brown and Dylan Wright could be dangerous on those routes, and the Gophers should make UW prove it can stop them.