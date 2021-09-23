 Skip to main content
THREE KEYS FOR THE FIGHTING IRISH
Purdue Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams runs for a touchdown against Purdue during their game earlier this season in South Bend, Ind.

1. Decide on run game quickly: The Badgers defense has allowed a total of 66 yards rushing on 36 carries, less than 2 yards per attempt. Both Penn State and Eastern Michigan ditched running between the tackles, and the former had success getting to the edge with quick passing then challenging UW downfield. Notre Dame should do the same if its banged-up offensive line can’t generate push. Wasting downs trying to establish a run game is exactly what UW wants Notre Dame to do.

2. Play Hamilton in the box: Mertz hasn’t been challenging teams downfield often thus far. Notre Dame usually has star safety Kyle Hamilton play deep or in the slot so he can be close to the ball, but the Irish likely will need him in the middle of the field to make a bigger impact. Mertz most often targets the middle of the field between 10-15 yards, so placing Hamilton there and allowing him to read Mertz’s eyes creates the most opportunities for turnovers or other disruptive plays.

3. Gives your tackles help: The Irish have to do a better job giving their tackles help against pass rushers, especially if they again are down to their third-string left tackle. While there are a multitude of reasons the Irish have been bad protecting the passer, many of which stem from the line losing matchups, relying on that group without help too often is another culprit. With UW outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Noah Burks both showing improved pass rushing skills this season, Notre Dame needs to keep a back, tight end or both in protection to keep Coan upright.

