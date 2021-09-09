THREE KEYS FOR THE EAGLES

Stay away from Sanborn: Penn State abandoned running between the tackles last week, due mostly to its lack of success moving the Badgers’ defensive line and its inability to keep inside linebacker Jack Sanborn away from the ball. Sanborn had five tackles, two for loss, and a sack and was a general nuisance for the Nittany Lions. PSU found most of its success when keeping the ball away from him with either quick throws to the outside or deep shots down the field. EMU doesn’t have the same athletes as Penn State but might have to keep the same game plan to have a shot at the upset.

Be smart with tempo: Eastern Michigan will use no-huddle and an up-tempo pace to its offense when it gets a first down, similar to how Penn State used tempo against UW. Up-tempo can be a double-edged sword — it can keep a defense off balance and limit its substitutions, but if the offense isn’t scoring or at least keeping drives alive, it can put a team’s own defense on the field too often. Penn State was able to hit enough chunk plays to score against UW, but if EMU can’t, it should do its defense a favor and slow it down when it has the ball.

Force Mertz to throw deep: One issue the Badgers had against Penn State was a lack of downfield throws. Mertz only attempted two throws 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage and both went incomplete. Eastern Michigan would be wise to force Mertz to hit a deep shot or two before adjusting to sitting on the short and intermediate routes the Badgers offense seems to lean on.