THREE KEYS FOR THE CORNHUSKERS

1. Throw caution to the wind: The Cornhuskers are in what could be an advantageous position if they choose to approach it that way at Camp Randall. Nebraska has nothing to lose against a Badgers team with some big goals in front of it. After firing almost his entire offensive staff last week, Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers should go for broke and try trick plays and anything else they can cook up to score on UW’s defense. One could argue that Nebraska is playing for pride and its culture under Frost, but what kind of culture does it set to continue doing things that haven’t worked throughout a 3-7 season?

2. Overload blitzes: Nebraska has blitzed on just more than 30% of opponents’ drop backs this season, and it uses defensive line stunts often in its attempts to get after quarterbacks. UW’s offensive line has done a much better job keeping quarterback Graham Mertz clean in the pocket, not allowing a sack of Mertz in the past three weeks. Nebraska should test the offensive line's and running backs’ blocking and Mertz’s timing and accuracy with overload blitzes, bringing more defenders to a gap than UW can block.

3. Don’t kick field goals: Place-kicking has been a mess for the Cornhuskers this season, a killer for a team that’s proven to be able to hang in games but fall just short. Nebraska is 8 of 16 on field goals overall this season and 6 of 11 on field goals attempted in the red zone — a red-zone field goal means a maximum distance of 37 yards on the attempt, and the Cornhuskers are making just more than half of those. This ties into the idea of going for broke. If Nebraska reaches the red zone on UW’s defense, it should go for the touchdown every time.