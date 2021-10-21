THREE KEYS FOR THE BOILERMAKERS

1. Test the tackling: For the most part, the Badgers have done well tackling this season. Pro Football Focus has UW down for 39 missed tackles (6.5 per game), which ranks second in the Big Ten behind only Michigan (36). Twelve of the Badgers’ missed tackles have been by the starting secondary, so Purdue’s style of short passes leading to catch-and-run opportunities could be made even more effective if UW misses tackles. Purdue’s short crossing routes, which try to get receivers running away from defenders, would be good way to see if the Badgers can continue tackling well.

2. Follow the blitz trend: Quarterback Graham Mertz has been blitzed on 34% of his drop backs in the Badgers’ losses. Mertz is completing 48.9% of his passes when blitzed and 28.9% of his passes when under pressure this season. Purdue doesn’t blitz a lot, typically allowing defensive end George Karlaftis and the rest of the front to get pressure without the aid of an extra rusher. But expect Purdue and other opponents to bring the heat until the Badgers’ offense shows the ability to consistently beat blitzes.

3. Protect the ball: Purdue does a good job of not throwing interceptions for how often it passes. The Boilermakers have a 2.2% interception rate, with six on 267 pass attempts. That needs to continue this week against a Badgers defense that too often has put itself in position for picks and not capitalized. Receiver David Bell’s prowess at winning 50-50 balls helps keep the interceptions down, but Aidan O’Connell and the rest of Purdue’s quarterbacks can’t give away any momentum by turning over the ball.