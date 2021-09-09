THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

Get Dike involved: Sophomore receiver Chimere Dike is too good to only have one catch in a game like he did against Penn State. He was targeted four times, including one pass late that would’ve been a go-ahead touchdown had it been more accurate. Against a weaker secondary than PSU’s, getting Dike more action — particularly in the middle of the field on crossing routes — will help the offense as a whole and take advantage of the attention tight end Jake Ferguson and wide receiver Danny Davis will draw after big games in Week 1.

Shore up the front: The Badgers had 13 rushing plays lose yards or go for 0 yards last week. UW can’t afford that to happen again against Eastern Michigan. Whether it’s the same five-man unit that played the majority of the snaps against PSU or certain positions become a rotation, the Badgers’ line needs to more consistently create push and avoid the negative plays that create second- and third-and-long situations. While EMU doesn’t have the athletes rushing the passer that PSU did, better pass-blocking performances by the tackles is a must.

Dominate the D-line: Eastern Michigan racked up more than 220 yards rushing and scored five touchdowns on the ground against an FCS opponent last week. UW effectively took away Penn State’s ground game, allowing just 50 yards on 18 carries. Taking away the ground game is the first goal of UW’s defense each week, but getting more defensive linemen involved after just five played on defense in Week 1 would help get them ready to contribute later this season.