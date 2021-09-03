THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

1. Make Clifford pay

UW players and coaches have spoken often about their desire to increase their sack production from last season, and that’s certainly important this week. But Clifford is willing to put the ball in the air and give his receivers chances down the field. UW has to create turnovers off these 50-50 balls. Badgers cornerbacks were getting their hands on passes often during training camp, so that must carry over to the season.

2. Attack the edges

Senior Logan Bruss was moved back to right tackle after a season at guard because offensive line coach Joe Rudolph felt he could make more of an impact at tackle. Penn State’s linebackers had high recruiting pedigrees, but are unproven on the field outside of Brandon Smith. UW needs to attack these players by forcing them to cover ground and stay disciplined in their cut-back lanes. The Badgers also could test them by using Chez Mellusi and other tailbacks in routes.

3. Control the clock

It seems obvious because owning time of possession in ingrained in UW’s ethos as an offense, but doing so against the Nittany Lions is important because it keeps playmakers like Dotson off the field for long stretches. But it also can make impatient a player like Clifford, who’s out to prove last season was an anomaly. An impatient quarterback is prone to mistakes. The Badgers will look for big plays once they snap the ball, but they’d be wise to take their time doing so.