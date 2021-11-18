THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

1. Continue spreading around the ball: Graham Mertz completed passes to nine receivers last week against Northwestern, a welcomed sign of his improvement and the passing game’s step forward in recent weeks. Mertz said this week that he’s seen receivers win routes quicker and be “more violent” in their route running. That could be helpful against a Cornhuskers passing defense that was shredded two weeks ago against Ohio State and lost its best player, linebacker JoJo Domann, after he had surgery on his left hand.
2. Contain Martinez’s rushing: Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is a true dual-threat player and he’s 273 yards away from the program’s record for total offense. UW will have to do its best to keep him from scrambling and extending plays, something it struggled to do in Lincoln in 2019. UW needs to make Martinez one-dimensional, whether it’s using outside linebackers Nick Herbig and Noah Burks as contain players more than pass-rushers or an inside linebacker/safety as a spy.
3. Give no help: UW’s offense and special teams have turned the tide on the mistakes that plagued them early this season, with turnovers almost always leading to points for the opposition. That needs to continue against a desperate Nebraska team that, despite its record, can move the ball and take advantage of momentum swings. UW’s ball carriers have to be aware that the Cornhuskers (five fumbles forced, 10 interceptions) will be looking for chances to create takeaways as road underdogs.