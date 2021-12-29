THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

1. Get receivers involved early: UW’s passing game has been pedestrian all season, averaging 162.1 yards per game, second-to-last in the Big Ten and ahead of only Illinois. But the times it was most efficient was when UW passed on early downs, using play-action and quick throws to take advantage of defenses looking for run plays — early in the matchup against Iowa was the best example of this. Against a secondary without two of its key starters, and a defense without disruptive linebacker Darien Butler, UW should be able to get receivers Danny Davis, Chimere Dike and Kendric Pryor freed up. Quarterback Graham Mertz just has to be accurate and give them chances with the ball.
2. Contain without being conservative: Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels is a true dual-threat player and the kind of athlete under center who UW hasn’t done well against. Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez gave UW fits during his Cornhuskers career and Daniels is in the same mold, though not quite as gifted as a thrower. UW used its outside linebackers almost solely as contain players against Nebraska, making sure Martinez couldn’t get to the edge for big rushing gains. But that led to more time in the pocket and chunk passing plays. Against Daniels, UW needs to have outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig still contain the quarterback from getting to the edge, but help provide more pass rush.
3. Attack the right tackle: UW’s dominant run defense — No. 1 in the FBS, allowing 65.2 yards per game — begins with the ability to control the line of scrimmage and create penetration. ASU's interior linemen have had strong seasons and were the catalysts to its solid rushing attack, so UW will need its defensive linemen Keeanu Benton, Matt Henningsen and others to hold up well. ASU left tackle Kellen Deisch was a second-team All Pac-12 pick, but right tackle Ben Scott has been vulnerable against quicker players. Enter Herbig, whose speed is arguably his best asset off the edge. Expect to see some different pressure looks to put Scott in a bind.