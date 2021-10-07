THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

1. Avoid turnovers: This is trite, but it’s worth mentioning until the Badgers actually do it on Saturdays. UW has 12 turnovers this season, an average of three per game, and is facing an Illinois defense that has 10 takeaways (1.7 per game) this season. Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen has two forced fumbles in four games this season and 12 forced fumbles in his career. He’s one away from tying defensive end Simeon Rice’s program record for career fumbles forced. Thirty of the 74 points the UW defense has allowed have come on possessions following a UW turnover.

2. Get Dike involved again: Sophomore receiver Chimere Dike caught his first two targets of last week’s game for a combined 54 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted just one more time — a catch broken up on a nice play by Michigan’s Daxton Hill. UW had myriad issues protecting the quarterback against Michigan, but it could help out the line by using Dike on some shallow crossing routes and getting the ball out fast. Dike is one of the team’s best receivers and has just seven touches in four games. That should change quickly.

3. Change the tone: The Badgers too often have looked like a team that is waiting for the other shoe to drop. Then a positive mood never is recovered when a mistake happens or the opponent takes a lead. Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal spoke this week about the importance of maintaining good body language and a better attitude. Do that this week. Illinois isn’t one of the best teams in college football like the teams the Badgers lost to are.