THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS

1. Find Dike: The Badgers need offense in a bad way, and they haven’t been able to get one of their best receivers involved in the action so far this season. Sophomore Chimere Dike, who showed flashes of big-play ability last season after stepping into a starting role as a true freshman, has four catches for 39 yards and was held without a catch against Notre Dame. Senior Jack Dunn played 18 more snaps than Dike did against the Irish, according to Pro Football Focus. Quarterback Graham Mertz missed Dike for a deep connection down the sideline against Notre Dame, but the Badgers can’t afford another week without getting a player who was supposed to be key contributor involved.

2. Respect Hutchinson: Remember in 2019 when the Badgers played Ohio State and attempted to block Chase Young with tight ends on multiple occasions? Don’t make that mistake again with star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. While he’s not the superfreak athlete that Young is, Hutchinson is incredibly skilled and has a relentlessness to his game that gets him around the ball more often than not. UW right tackle Logan Bruss probably should be the only player trusted to be singled up with Hutchinson. Otherwise, side protection to him when needed, or use tight ends to chip. Mertz has enough to worry about without Hutchinson breathing down his neck.

3. Continue dominating defensive front: Rutgers may have given pieces of a blueprint for keeping the Wolverines rushing attack in check, and the Badgers have one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. The depth of the defensive line started paying dividends against Notre Dame, with backup defensive end Rodas Johnson providing a strip-sack in the third quarter. The linebackers’ activity in both the pass rush and stopping the run has been impressive so far, and the Badgers will need another strong showing from their front to force QB Cade McNamara to make more plays through the air this week.