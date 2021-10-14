THREE KEYS FOR ARMY

1. Create turnovers: The Badgers have given away at least one turnover in four of their five games this season and 30 of the 74 points the UW defense has allowed have come on possessions following a UW turnover. UW’s defense is coming off a shutout, but the offense turned it over twice, both of which ended drives on Illinois’ side of the field. There’s not much of a path to victory for the Black Knights without scoring defensively or creating a short field for the offense via a turnover.

2. Lean on the trap: UW’s defense could be susceptible to trap blocks — allowing a defensive lineman to go unblocked initially only to seal him with a pulling guard from the opposite side of the line — because its front is so aggressive. These types of plays allow an offensive lineman to get to the linebacker level as well. That being said, UW’s defense knows it has to be disciplined this week and not fly up field off the snap.

3. Avoid penalties: Army has just 18 penalties in five games, a sign of its players’ discipline and possibly the difficulty of seeing holds on the interior of a quick-moving line. That will have to continue Saturday for the Black Knights to pull the upset. Getting behind the chains is bad for any offense, but it’s particularly detrimental for an option scheme in which second- and third-and-long is a challenge with a limited passing arsenal.