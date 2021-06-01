 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas E. Jones, 1916-24
0 comments

Thomas E. Jones, 1916-24

  • 0
Thomas Jones - UW

Wisconsin track & field coach Tom Jones, right, poses with four Wisconsin athletes inside Camp Randall in this undated photo provided by the University of Wisconsin. 
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keys to preventing exhaustion during video conferences

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics