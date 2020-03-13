This week Capital W stands for 'Wash your hands'

The emergence of the novel coronavirus as a global pandemic and public health crisis came to Wisconsin this week. Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, UW-Madison is closing its dorms and moving to online classes, a state office closed when an employee was exposed to someone else with COVID-19, sports and entertainment events were canceled and business has been disrupted. The repercussions will be far-reaching as schools close, a plunging economy hits the state budget and the April 7 election approaches.
- Mitchell Schmidt reported on the possibility the Democratic presidential contest will still be relevant when Wisconsin's primary finally arrives on April 7. That was before former VP Joe Biden cleaned up on Tuesday and the coronavirus cast everything into chaos. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is down, but not out, much to the chagrin of conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who faces liberal-backed Judge Jill Karofsky on the same day Democrats may or may not turn out in droves to vote for a nominee.
- Speaking of which, Riley Vetterkind reports conservative-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court justices are lashing out at Karofsky for characterizing Kelly's tendency to back conservative litigants as "corruption."
- A conservative group has asked the Supreme Court to purge more than 200,000 people from the voter rolls who may have moved. The decision could create hurdles for legitimate voters in November, but expect to hear a lot about the 43 cases of double-voting in 2018 identified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
- Most importantly, take care of yourselves.
