Arguably the Packers’ biggest issue offensively has been their inability to convert on third down and sustain drives. They come into the game having converted just 38.4 percent of their third-down situations, good for 19th in the 32-team league. For comparison’s sake, in Rodgers’ two MVP seasons, the Packers ranked third in the NFL in 2011 (48.2 percent) and 2014 (47.2 percent).
So, it’s probably not a great omen that they’re facing the NFL’s best defense on third down, a Vikings outfit that is allowing opponents to convert just 28.3 percent of the time.
“They try to disrupt the timing and the rhythm of the passing game in a number of different ways,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin replied when asked about Minnesota’s third-down success. “They’ve got a very good front four. They’ve got guys that can rush the quarterback. That’s No. 1. No. 2, they have a fairly extensive pressure package that they can utilize, have a lot of different looks. Sometimes they’ll put eight guys right up on the line of scrimmage, kind of get you into a little bit of a guessing game. So that’s big. And I think they do a good job disguising. They’ve been in the system a while, they know the system, they know the strengths and weaknesses of it and they do a good job executing.”
Rodgers said the possible return of slot receiver Randall Cobb, who has missed five of the last seven games because of hamstring problems, would help. Despite playing in only five games, Cobb has the third-most third-down receptions on the team.
“It hurts Randall not playing. Randall is a fantastic player,” Rodgers said. “It's all about execution in situational offense, and we just haven't been great in that throughout games and definitely haven't been great in that in the fourth quarter. We've got to get touchdowns to finish out games, we've got to convert third downs, keep the ball and not give it back to the offense with the injuries we have on defense.”