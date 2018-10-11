Los Angeles
Justin Turner (.312/.406/.518, 14 HR, 52 RBI)
Turner, 33, missed the first 40 games with a broken wrist – one of the big reasons the Dodgers got off to a 16-24 start. A utility player early in his career, he’s emerged as one of the most consistent hitters with a knack for coming through in the clutch, as indicated by his .328 career postseason average.
Milwaukee
Mike Moustakas (.251/.315/.459, 28 HR, 95 RBI)
After coming up short in their bid for Machado, the Brewers traded for Moustakas, 30, valuing his championship resume along with his LH power bat. He’s performed as anticipated and came through with two big run-scoring hits in the first two games of the NLDS.