There is a lot going on in Madison this weekend. Here are 16 good bets

Get your shop on at the Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market, from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 200 S. Brearly St. Along with art for sale, you’ll find food and music. dablmarket.com

The Midwest Gypsy Swing Festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Art in the Barn, Fitchburg. Local acts and international performers bring down the house at this annual fest. $30-50. midwestgypsyswingfest.com

Join the opening reception for “Dark Matter,” an exhibition by UW-Madison art professor Faisal Abdu’Allah at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with an artist talk at 6:30 p.m. Museum hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is free. Visit the museum’s events page at mmoca.org/events for more information.

The Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Sextet plays at the Memorial Union Terrace from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday; free. See the events calendar at union.wisc.edu/events for more information.

And at 7 p.m. Saturday, the legendary vocal jazz group the Four Freshmen performs a free concert (tickets first-come, first-served) at Milton High School, 114 W. High St. Milton. More history and music is at fourfreshmen.com.

Musicians Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Rare Element and Mae Simpson take the stage at this week’s free, outdoor “Live on King Street” show at 7 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. go.madison.com/liveonking

The Willy Street Fair is back Saturday and Sunday on the 900-1000 blocks of Williamson Street, with multiple music stages, food, vendors, nonprofit booths, and the famous nothing-is-too-crazy Willy Street Parade at 11 a.m. Sunday. willystreetfair.org

Billed as the oldest food festival in the Midwest, Green County Cheese Days returns to the Green County Courthouse Square in Monroe Friday through Sunday and includes a parade, entertainment and cheesemaking. Free admission. Cheesedays.com

So many plays to choose from. Try “First Date,” a University Theatre musical, at Vilas Mitchell Hall (7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; $9-26, theatre.wisc.edu/productions-and-tickets); “The Wanderers” from Forward Theatre at the Overture Center’s Playhouse, 201 State St. (7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and Sept. 17 and 24; $15-54, forwardtheater.com); or any of the works in repertory (“Love’s Labours Lost,” “The Brothers Size,” “The Rivals,” “The Moors,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “The River Bride”) at American Players Theatre in Spring Green (americanplayers.org).

Madison Contemporary Dance also performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green ($10-15, madisoncontemporarydance.com).

“Trucks and Treasures,” a Madison Parks event for ages 5-18, includes a “Big Rig Gig” of city firetrucks and other vehicles, plus bargains at the kids-to-kids garage sale, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Reindahl Park, 1818 Portage Road. go.madison.com/trucksandtreasures

Rescheduled from last week due to weather, the Heritage Fest at Schumacher Farm Park takes place from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with hands-on activities, old-fashioned games, house tours, cooking and craft demonstrations for all ages. Admission is $10, $5 for ages 5-15, under 5 free. schumacherfarmpark.org/heritage-fest

And experience a watermelon-crushing, Japanese games, music, dance and food at the all-ages Japanese Autumn Festival, hosted by the Madison Japan Association and Beni Daiko Japanese Drumming, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Neighborhood House, 29 S. Mills St. Free. neighborhoodhousemadison.org/upcoming-events