There are more games planned for Thursdays than Saturdays at the start.

With crowds being shut out of games or limited to only family members, game times and dates have been more flexible this year. The Badgers, for instance, start their first six series of the season on six different days of the week.

The Big Ten released a portion of the schedule covering games from Nov. 13 to Dec. 20, and in that stretch there are two Saturdays that have no games planned (Nov. 21 and Dec. 5). There are seven Saturday games on the initial slate and eight on Thursdays, which in theory makes for less competition with football.