There are changes in how many players can travel for road games.

The Big Ten didn't get a blanket waiver to allow all players to go on road trips, so the limit of 21 skaters and three goaltenders is still in effect.

But that doesn't apply when a school is out of session. Administrators also added a clause this year allowing a full roster to travel when a team is playing two series on one road trip.

How teams travel is likely to be different around the league, too. The Badgers, for instance, took two buses to Notre Dame for their opening series instead of the typical one.