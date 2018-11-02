Among the byproducts of the Packers’ decision to ship running back Ty Montgomery to Baltimore − after last week’s costly fumble on a late kickoff return against the Los Angeles Rams − is that they tightened their running back rotation. With Montgomery out of the mix, there’s little excuse now for not using running back Aaron Jones more extensively in conjunction with Jamaal Williams. Through seven games, Williams had played 215 snaps on offense, Montgomery 150 and Jones, who missed the first two games because of an NFL suspension, 119. Jones' snaps should spike now.
Even though Jones leads the Packers in rushing yards (274), per-carry average (6.2 yards per carry) and rushing touchdowns (two), he has carried the ball only 44 times this season. With more snaps should come more production, but unlike Montgomery, who bemoaned his uncertain role in the offense before the trade, Jones has not bellyached once publicly about his limited opportunities thus far.
“I have no clue,” Jones replied when asked how Montgomery’s departure will impact him. “I'm fine. I'm (also) fine with touching the ball more. It'd be funny to me if you showed me a guy who didn't want to the ball more.”