THE YELICH FACTOR
Christian Yelich
LYNNE SLADKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

That Christian Yelich (above) has appeared in just one game since April 11 hasn't helped the Brewers' offensive situation.

The Brewers managed to overcome his first injured list stint thanks to contributions from Billy McKinney and Tyrone Taylor, but neither impact the way opposing pitchers approach a lineup like Yelich does, and both have cooled off considerably since their impressive starts.

The good news is Yelich, who began a minor league rehab assignment and played three games for Class AAA Nashville over the weekend, could be back with the team during this upcoming road trip. But while getting Yelich back and healthy changes the makeup of Milwaukee's lineup, the Brewers will need more than contributions from him to shake out of their funk.

"Getting Christian back is a huge part of our team and everyone understands that," Stearns said. "But he can’t do this alone. We’re going to have to have quality at bats consistently around him as well.”

