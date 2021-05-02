The way ahead: Businesses preparing for life post-pandemic

Like a tightrope walker performing without a net, business owners are optimistic by nature.

But they’re also realists. They know that success only comes through putting their shoulder to the wheel and being prepared for what’s next.

It’s safe to say most weren’t prepared for the cataclysm of the last year. Yet, most adapted.

From reducing hours and adding curbside pickup or outdoor seating to changing product lines, finding new suppliers and moving their operations online, companies reinvented themselves.

Some of those changes were temporary; others will alter the face of Madison’s business community for years to come. Many office workers who have been sequestered at home during the pandemic may never return to their cubicles, while others may come into the office just a few days a week. Accustomed to the convenience of online shopping and curbside pickup, customers are likely to continue to demand such services.

Today, the Wisconsin State Journal examines many of the ways in which the experiences of the last year have forever changed how we shop, work and play — and how businesses are responding to those new realities.

About the series Madison Forward is a production of the Wisconsin State Journal. Contributors include State Journal reporters Barry Adams, Chris Hubbuch, Samara Kalk Derby, Shelley K. Mesch, Dean Mosiman, David Wahlberg, Gayle Worland and Logan Wroge; photographers Steve Apps, Amber Arnold and John Hart; City Editor Phil Brinkman; designer Todd Rector; and copy editors Stuart Aase, Jacob Brown and Marc Wehrs. April 25: Resounding resilience Today: Robust recovery