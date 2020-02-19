'The standard has to be higher'

Daryl Shore anthem

Coach Daryl Shore led Forward Madison FC to a 12-9-7 record and a berth in the USL League One playoffs in 2019.

WSJ: What was your message in your first meeting with the team this year?

Shore: That we needed to be better than last year. Everything that happened last year is in the past. It was a great season. Off the field was amazing. On the field was good. But at the end of the day, it's over. And now we have to concentrate on this season and what our goals are going forward.

Every team wants to be that last team standing. We achieved some good goals last year. We need to set some new goals for this year, and the standard has to be higher. What we said to our guys is that if each of us as individuals can be better every day in training, then that'll make our team better and we'll have a chance to be that last team standing at the end of the year.

