 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE SERIES
0 Comments

THE SERIES

  • 0

Series: UW trails 9-10

First meeting: UW won 20-0 in 1953

Last meeting: Penn State won 22-10 in 2018

Longest UW win streak: Three (1953, 1970, 1995)

Longest UW losing streak: Four (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Dua Lipa will not attend the 2021 Met Gala

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics