THE SERIES Sep 3, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Series: UW trails 9-10First meeting: UW won 20-0 in 1953Last meeting: Penn State won 22-10 in 2018Longest UW win streak: Three (1953, 1970, 1995)Longest UW losing streak: Four (2012, 2013, 2016, 2018) 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Wisconsin vs. Penn State football: 3 keys to victory, analysis of the QBs and a prediction 23 min ago Watch Now: Related Video Dua Lipa will not attend the 2021 Met Gala Parisian boy helps environment by fishing metal out of River Seine AP Parisian boy helps environment by fishing metal out of River Seine Calmer winds help fire crews battle Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe AP Calmer winds help fire crews battle Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe Celebs born in September 3rd: Kaia Gerber, Garrett Hedlund and more AP Celebs born in September 3rd: Kaia Gerber, Garrett Hedlund and more