The schedule is missing non-conference games except for against one opponent.

The foundations of the Big Ten schedule are no different than they have been since Notre Dame joined in 2017. Teams will all play 24 conference games, four against each opponent — two at home, two on the road.

What has changed is that non-conference games are out with the exception of four home games for each team against independent Arizona State.

The Sun Devils, ranked 15th in the USCHO.com preseason poll, started with a 22-day road trip that has them scheduled to play games at Michigan (Nov. 14-15), Michigan State (Nov. 19-20), UW (Nov. 28-29) and Notre Dame (Dec. 3-4).

Games against Arizona State don't count toward the Big Ten standings. The Sun Devils aren't eligible for the Big Ten regular-season or playoff championships.