The Rev. Staci Marrese-Wheeler, Lakeview & Glenwood Moravian Congregations of Madison

Do we really need to talk about King Herod on Christmas?

That isn’t what any of us want to hear about on Christmas; a corrupt monarch that is so afraid of losing his power that he destroys ALL of the Jewish children in order to obliterate the possibility of a Messiah coming to challenge him. Does he really need to be part of the story that we talk about? Can’t we focus on the innocent baby, the courageous mother, the dedicated father or the incredible angels?

After all, if we were having a Children’s Christmas Pageant instead of this sermon, they most likely wouldn’t have Herod in it at all.

But there he is, in the midst of the beautiful story, King Herod. Unlike most villains, who we ‘love to hate’ in fictional Christmas stories, Herod doesn’t experience redemption. His heart doesn’t grow three sizes bigger when he experiences the joy of Christmas, like the Grinch. Herod doesn’t have a personal conversion and become generous and caring of the poor, like Scrooge does. No, Herod stays paranoid and selfish and cruel. He is angry with the wisemen and anyone who threatens his power, even a child.

And that is precisely why we can’t ignore Herod on Christmas, or any other time of the year.