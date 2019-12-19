The Rev. Staci Marrese-Wheeler, Lakeview & Glenwood Moravian Congregations of Madison

Do we really need to talk about King Herod on Christmas?
That isn’t what any of us want to hear about on Christmas; a corrupt monarch that is so afraid of losing his power that he destroys ALL of the Jewish children in order to obliterate the possibility of a Messiah coming to challenge him. Does he really need to be part of the story that we talk about? Can’t we focus on the innocent baby, the courageous mother, the dedicated father or the incredible angels?
After all, if we were having a Children’s Christmas Pageant instead of this sermon, they most likely wouldn’t have Herod in it at all.
But there he is, in the midst of the beautiful story, King Herod. Unlike most villains, who we ‘love to hate’ in fictional Christmas stories, Herod doesn’t experience redemption. His heart doesn’t grow three sizes bigger when he experiences the joy of Christmas, like the Grinch. Herod doesn’t have a personal conversion and become generous and caring of the poor, like Scrooge does. No, Herod stays paranoid and selfish and cruel. He is angry with the wisemen and anyone who threatens his power, even a child.
And that is precisely why we can’t ignore Herod on Christmas, or any other time of the year.
Herod represents the possibility of the degradation of any of us given the right circumstances. He reminds us how far astray from our own innate goodness any of us can get, when wealth and privilege allow us to forget that we are part of an interdependent community of relationships. We need him in this story because we need to remember our responsibility as other community members, when we see someone in a place of power being abusive to innocents. We need King Herod, because as Jesus said later in his life about “the poor”, he or someone like him will always be with us. (Matthew 26:11). Herod is part of humanity, whatever the age.
And we can’t ignore him on Christmas because whether he comes to accept redemption on his own terms, or not, he is not the end of the story of the Messiah - Immanuel - God With Us.
Ann Weems, in her poem from 1980, “The World Still Knows”, says it best:
The night is still dark
and a procession of Herod’s still terrorize the earth
killing the children to stay in power.
The world still knows its Herod’s,
but it also still knows men and women
who pack their dreams safely in their hearts
and set off toward Bethlehem,
faithful against all odds,
undeterred by fatigue or rejection,
to kneel to a child.
Excerpt From Kneeling in Bethlehem, Ann Weems, The Westminster Press 1980.
The Light of the world has come. And it has shone even in the darkest times that humanity has known. And the darkness has not, and will not, overcome it.
Herod did not prevail then, nor will any “Herods” prevail now. God’s love is too strong.
God’s love is too abundant, too pure, too miraculous. That is why we need to talk about King Herod tonight.
We are bearers of that light, the light of the Christ-child. Don’t be deterred by fatigue or rejection. Keep carrying it and letting it shine, friends. I will meet you back here in Bethlehem next year. Amen.