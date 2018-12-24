As many times as I have read the scriptures of Jesus birth, I always end up with mixed feelings. I know it is joyous news, but there is also much human struggle and oppression present in the story.
The Rt. Rev. William Willimon, United Methodist Bishop and Professor at Duke Divinity School, offers the insight that in order to understand the blessings of the Christmas story it is “essential to see ourselves as receivers” rather than “givers”.
Like many of you, I do not often see myself, in this country and culture, as a “receiver”. Being “givers” makes us feel competent, powerful and fortunate. Being “receivers” can leave us feeling startled, undeserving and vulnerable. The story of the birth of Jesus, however, is all about “receivers”. Elizabeth and Zechariah, Mary and Joseph, the shepherds and even the magi, saw themselves as receivers of an incredible gift of divine love that brought them joy in the midst of difficult lives.
We light candles during worship on Christmas Eve. We darken our churches and sit vulnerably among friends, and strangers. The light from the Christ candle, that symbolizes God’s love that Jesus brought to us all, kindles each candle as the light is passed from person to person. Once all of the candles are lit, it is clearly seen that even small lights, when brought together, can dispel great darkness. Each year these candles offer us the opportunity to remember that we are “receivers” of that same incredible gift of love that was told of in the scriptures.
May it still startle you with joy and fill you with light, even in the midst of our own difficult times.