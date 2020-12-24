The Rev. Staci Marrese-Wheeler, Lakeview & Glenwood Moravian Congregations of Madison

The Rev. Howard Thurman, theologian and Civil Rights leader, wrote, “Christmas returns, as it always does, with its assurance that life is good.”

Life. It is all at once beautiful, horrible, miraculous and mundane. Life is the essence of why we celebrate Christmas. Immanuel — God with us — incarnation — God made flesh. Christmas is about God born into and alive in the world.

Christmas is about God living among us in the midst of the realities of human life, like poverty and political machinations and a housing crisis and a census. It is about God living among us in relationships and questions of identity and conflicts of national interest. It is about God living among us in celebration and grief and betrayal and joy.

The Gospel of John says that all things came into being through Jesus — God With Us — the source of our life.

“What has come into being in him is life, and the light was the life of all people.

The light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not overcome it.”

[John 1: 3b-5]