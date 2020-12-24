The Rev. Dr. Miranda Hassett, St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church

At our Christmas Eve service on Zoom, we’ll have a Christmas pageant, then I’ll use some props to show how the Nativity might have happened in a barn or a shed — or in the lower level of a house, where animals might be kept in that part of the world — or even in a cave carved into the soft rock behind a house, as a place for livestock to stay. This is how I will end my all-ages sermon.

It doesn’t really make a difference to the story, whether it was a stable, or the ground floor of a house, or a cave behind a house. The heart of the story stays the same. Jesus, who was God, was born to an ordinary family, a family without much money, a family that wasn’t important or powerful or rich.

Mary and Joseph didn’t have a cozy bed or a nice cradle to put their new baby in. I’m sure most of the time they held him, because that’s what you do with new babies; but when they needed to put him down for a minute, they had to put him in the manger, the animal feed trough. Because if they just put him on the ground, one of the animals might step on him by accident!

This is the heart of the story: When God came to be with us, God didn’t choose to be powerful or rich. God didn’t choose to grow up in a fancy house with plenty of food and lots of toys. God chose simple people who didn’t have very much, to be God’s family. That is just the beginning of the story of all the ways Jesus helps us see the world with new eyes, but it’s a really important beginning.