Colten's prediction
There’s too much happening within the Nebraska program between coach firings and losing key players to expect the Cornhuskers to be sharp Saturday. The UW defense is having conversations about being one of the best in program history and has been able to lock in against a variety of offenses this season. Nebraska’s varied scheme could cause some problems, but it’s hard to imagine the Badgers not finding solutions quickly. As long as Braelon Allen stays healthy and effective at tailback, the Badgers have an identity to work off of and the offense can create balance against a Nebraska defense that’s been beaten up by injuries.
Badgers 24, Nebraska 10
