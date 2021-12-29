 Skip to main content
THE PICKS
THE PICKS

Colten's pick

This game is a lot tougher to predict with both teams at full strength, but the absences in Arizona State’s lineup tip the scales toward UW. The Badgers have shown up for bowl games under Chryst, and the Las Vegas Bowl will be another example of that if the offense can get the rushing attack rolling.

So long as UW avoids turnovers, it should be able to give the defense a lead and let it force Daniels into some tough throws under pressure.

UW 24, Arizona State 14

Fans' pick

