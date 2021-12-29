Colten's pick
This game is a lot tougher to predict with both teams at full strength, but the absences in Arizona State’s lineup tip the scales toward UW. The Badgers have shown up for bowl games under Chryst, and the Las Vegas Bowl will be another example of that if the offense can get the rushing attack rolling.
So long as UW avoids turnovers, it should be able to give the defense a lead and let it force Daniels into some tough throws under pressure.
UW 24, Arizona State 14
Fans' pick
The Badgers are heading West. Who do you like in the Las Vegas Bowl?— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) December 28, 2021