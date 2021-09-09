 Skip to main content
THE PICKS
Colten's pick

UW should be able to own the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which will make it difficult for Eastern Michigan to stop the Badgers’ offense or get much going when it has the ball. Assuming the Badgers avoid the turnovers that plagued them last week — stop playing against themselves, as Ferguson said this week — this should be a romp heading into the bye week before a showdown against Notre Dame and former UW quarterback Jack Coan.

Badgers 45, Eastern Michigan 3

