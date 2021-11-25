Colten's prediction
This game has the makings of a grind-it-out, defensive battle between two of the FBS’ best defensive units. After giving up a season high in yards last week, expect UW’s defense to play well in a game that’s right up its alley in terms of physicality. UW seems to have more firepower offensively. Braelon Allen is a special kind of runner that the Gophers haven’t seen this season, and Graham Mertz has been able to keep drives alive in the passing game. UW marches on to Indy.
Badgers 21-10
