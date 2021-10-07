Colten's prediction
UW’s defense should be stout enough not to allow much to the Illini, but it’s hard to expect much from the Badgers with the uncertainty at quarterback for the Badgers. Perhaps this is the week the offensive line and run game get it going and take the pressure off whomever is under center. Both defenses are hunting turnovers, and I think this is the week that UW gets the edge in that category and it decides the game.
Badgers 24, Illinois 14
The fan's pick
The Badgers face a familiar foe this weekend, Bret Bielema and the University of Illinois. Who are you taking?— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) October 5, 2021