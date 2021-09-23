Colten's pick
UW has the advantage on both lines of scrimmage, something it’s used to and knows how to use to control a game. If the Badgers can avoid turnovers, score touchdowns when they get in the red zone and force Notre Dame’s offense to go for long drives instead of allowing big plays, they should be able to come away with the win. Fail in those areas, and Notre Dame ekes out another close one.
Badgers 21, Notre Dame 17
The Badgers and Notre Dame at Soldier Field ... Who do you like?— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) September 20, 2021